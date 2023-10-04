Halifax murder: 19-year-old man charged with murder after death of two men in Halifax stabbing
Rashane Douglas of Jade Place, Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.
He appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court this morning (Oct 4) and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Oct 5).
Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street at about 3.48am on Sunday. The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.
Joshua’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh. A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
“The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us. We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”
The family of Haidar Shah said: “We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced. Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.
“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media. Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”