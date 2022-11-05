The incidents began in Halton Moor, Leeds, shortly after Bonfire Night in 2020.

On Saturday, November 7, a gang of youths damaged a car and house in Kendal Drive.

Missiles were then thrown at officers and their vehicles.

The disorder took place over two nights are saw cars set on fire, missiles thrown at houses and police officers targeted with fireworks and bricks.

On Sunday, November 8, police vans were targeted with bricks and fireworks when a large crowd gathered around the junction of Rathmell Road and Ullswater Crescent.

Public order units were deployed to the area to disperse those involved and to support fire service colleagues as they dealt with further incidents, including a member of the public’s car in Kendal Drive and a garden fence in Rathmell Road being set on fire.

In total, West Yorkshire Police has arrested 39 people in relation to the disorder.

On Thursday, November 3 of this year, officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team served 21 summonses to those identified as suspects by the investigation.

The majority have been summonsed in relation to the offence of violent disorder, with others facing charges of burglary and arson.

The group are all men.

The majority are juveniles, police said.

The group are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Jan 11 and 12 next year.

Two men and a youth were previously charged in relation to the incidents and have been dealt with at court.

A 48-year-old man was fined after pleading guilty to affray; a 27-year-old man was fined after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage and possession of cocaine; and a 14-year-old male received a 12-month detention and training order with six months detention after being convicted of violent disorder and criminal damage.