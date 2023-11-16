A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from a stab wound, police have said.

Humberside Police were called to Hardy Street in Hull at around 10.15pm on Wednesday (Nov 15) following reports a man had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, despite the frantic efforts of the emergency services.

A suspect fled the property following the incident and was found a short time later after an extensive search of the area by police officers. The force said a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The victim’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens, leading the investigation, said: “I understand that this incident will undoubtedly cause concern among the local community.

“I want to offer some reassurance that this is thought to be an isolated incident between two people, believed to be known to each other, that took place inside a property. We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

“Those in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days, carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community. I would encourage anybody who has any concerns at all to please come and talk to us.

“A scene guard remains in place at this time whilst detectives look to establish the circumstances that led to this incident."