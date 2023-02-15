A murder investigation has begun in Leeds after the death of a man who was found critically injured in the Harehills area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 3am on Wednesday morning as they responded to reports of a man with serious injuries in Compton Road. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry are now conducting an investigation and police cordons are in place in Compton Road and the surrounding areas. Forensic teams are on site and specialist searches are due to be carried out.

Damian Roebuck, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Compton Road in the early hours of this morning. Similarly, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to check for anything that may assist with our enquiries.

Forensic teams arrive at the scene in Compton Road, Harehills.

“We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Leeds District policing teams, including the local neighbourhood policing teams who are increasing their patrols and proactive work in the area to reassure people.”