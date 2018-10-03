Harewood House in Leeds closed after reports 'suspect package' delivered in post

Leeds' Harewood House visitor attraction will be closed for the rest of the day due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

In a statement posted on the Harewood House Facebook page, a spokesman said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, please note that we will be closed for the remainder of the day."

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted Harewood House in order to try to establish what the circumstances are which led to its closure.

UPDATE: The closure is due to a suspicious package in the post.

