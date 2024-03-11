Harrogate cannabis farm: North Yorkshire Police raid second drug property in three weeks

A total of 468 plants with an estimated street value of over £200,000 along with equipment used in the production of cannabis.

North Yorkshire Police uncovered the farm on Wednesday (Mar 6) and kept the property under siege until Saturday (Mar 9).

Officers discovered a total of 468 plants with an estimated street value of over £200,000 along with equipment used in the production of cannabis.

The house stayed under siege while Crime Scene Investigation officers were at work and enabled to safely dismantle and seize the production set-up.

A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and has been charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on April 2, 2024.

The find follows another cannabis farm being located in the town at the end of February 2024.

North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate dismantled a cannabis farm that was uncovered at a house on Harlow Terrace on Wednesday (Feb 21).