Harrogate murder investigation: Three arrested after man found dead in town centre flat

Mayfield Grove

At around 11.30pm on Monday, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had died in Harrogate. Officers attended a flat in Mayfield Grove and located the body.

He has not yet been named.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the flat on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

County commander Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne said: “I recognise that local residents will be extremely concerned by what has happened, but they can be reassured that an extensive investigation is underway.

“Officers will be conducting enquiries in the area, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out extra patrols to provide further reassurance.”