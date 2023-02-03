Officers said this constitutes an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The angling community has been out “in force” in an attempt to save the fish, police said.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have been at the reservoir this week in order to establish how this happened. The team are also in talks with the Canal and River Trust who control the reservoir.
“We are aware that the local angling community have been out in force trying to save the fish and encourage people to send any footage or images that may help our investigation to the SYP Rural Crime Team email address: [email protected]
"This will enable us to start to gather the scale of the potential loss of fish.
"You can also pass on information via live webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 279 of 3 February 2023.”