Anglers have spoken of their devastation after a sabotage incident at Harthill Reservoir in South Yorkshire led to the death of hundreds of fish – some as large as 20lbs.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after sluice gates at the reservoir, which feeds the nearby Chesterfield Canal, were opened and the fish entered a shallow stream where they died – an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

The reservoir, also home to Rotherham Sailing Club, is managed as a commercial fishery by the Canal and Rivers Trust and has large stocks of carp, bream, roach and pike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angling Trust coach Benjamin Elliott, who along with a large group of fishermen attempted to rescue the fish, said: “After the sluice being opened at Harthill Res yesterday we recovered 11 seriously damaged but alive fish. Today I’ve nipped up for a second look as I was certain more would be there and the worst thought imaginable came true.

Angling Trust coach Benjamin Elliott attempted to save the fish and took this image of stranded carp

“Unfortunately the bucket and sling were no use as they were all dead and destroyed. As an angler I’m actually too angry to be upset. I have lots of videos of hundreds more fish to over 20lb. All dead.

“Feel useless with the pain I’m in, so any work parties helping out I hope you do yourselves proud. Nothing we can do now apart from hope something like this never happens again. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These fish have been in the Reservoir years and the welfare of them being transferred safely whilst any work goes ahead is a detailed and professional operation. To see these fish being treated this way and flushed down the drainage system isn’t a procedure any trust, body or organisation would approve of or authorise. So please if you see any fish take as many pictures as you can and post/report them. Fish welfare in the angling community is huge and as anglers we take every opportunity to preserve the practice of fish safety and treat these animals with nothing but care.”

Another angler, Bob Roberts, said: “More carnage from Harthill Reservoir. Looks like all the remaining fish have been flushed down the overflow. Appears to be carnage of biblical proportions. Shocking. Unthinkable. Utterly cruel and irresponsible.”

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford also released a statement, saying: “Constituents have been in touch about their concern about the welfare of fish (large carp and pike) at Harthill Reservoir and the adjoining brook.

“I have seen the very concerning images and videos on the local Facebook community page. A big thank you to the local anglers who have been doing their best to rescue and assist fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I was made aware, I have contacted the regional director for the Canal & River Trust - I will update on any response I receive.”

Yet the Canal & River Trust said the incident happened during ongoing engineering work, which involved the planned safe removal of fish, and claimed the death toll was only 70.

A statement read: “Canal & River Trust is distressed by the loss of carp in the stream taking water away from Harthill Reservoir. We’d like to thank the local anglers who first alerted us to the situation and who also helped our team rescue further fish from the stream which have been returned to safety. We think around 70 carp have perished. Fish rescues have been underway for several weeks at Harthill Reservoir, with thousands of fish already safely removed ahead of the engineering work. This phase of the project was due to continue until the end of this week, with this incident occurring on the evening before the final planned day of fish rescue.

“We are speaking to the Environment Agency and will be conducting a full investigation to understand how this incident occurred. Initial reports indicate that the fish had been channelled out of the reservoir in water being drained from the manmade structure so that statutory engineering works can be completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “The Wildlife and Rural Crime Team has opened an investigation into why the sluice gates have been opened at Harthill Reservoir, allowing what appear to be hundreds of fish to enter into a small stream where many have died.

“This constitutes an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have been at the reservoir this week in order to establish how this happened. The team are also in talks with the Canal and River Trust who control the reservoir.

“We are aware that the local angling community have been out in force trying to save the fish and encourage people to send any footage or images that may help our investigation to the SYP Rural Crime Team email address: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad