Hartlepool man hit with East Riding's 'largest fine ever' for breach of order related to wildlife offences

A man has been ordered to pay the East Riding’s largest fine ever for breaching an order related to wildlife offences.

Michael Harrison, 35, of, Lazenby Road, Hartlepool, who has been suspected of involvement in harecoursing, was ordered to pay £1,281 for not complying with a community protection order.

The court heard Harrison was originally served with a community protection notice in October 2019 by East Riding Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPNs can be issued to people whose actions are having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents in an area, or for unreasonable conduct, as part of a crackdown against anti-social behaviour.

Harrison was stopped on Bracken Lane near Kilnwick last October

The order was made following reports from police that he was causing a nuisance to local farmers by going on their land with dogs, and was suspected to be committing wildlife offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further CPN was served on Harrison in November 2021, after he was involved in a further incident.

Then on October 9 last year, a police officer stopped a car being driven by Harrison on Bracken Lane near Kilnwick, Driffield. It was carrying two other passengers and a number of dogs.

Checks found Harrison was subject to a CPN, which included the stipulation that his dog had to be microchipped and wear a collar with the owner’s full details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scan revealed the dog was neither microchipped nor wearing a collar, meaning he was in breach of the order.

The council issued Harrison with a fixed penalty for the breach, but it went unpaid, and the case was sent to the magistrates court.

Harrison did not attend the hearing and the case was proved in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £660 and was ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge, and costs of £357 - a total of £1,281.