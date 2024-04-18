Bruce Lindsey, 53, appeared at York Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with assault occasioning actual body harm to victim Stuart McLoughlin.

Lindsey, of Pickhill near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to the offence, and was told that it was so serious that he can only be sentenced by a judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at sausage brand Heck’s annual Oktoberfest beer festival, which was held in the grounds of the company’s headquarters near Bedale last September. The court heard that Mr McLoughlin had been hospitalised after he was bitten on the nose by Lindsey.

The Heck headquarters in Bedale, which hosts the annual beer festival

He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison or an unlimited fine.