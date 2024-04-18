Heck Food: Man admits ABH after biting another man's nose and leaving him in hospital at Yorkshire sausage factory's beer festival

A man has admitted attacking another man and biting his nose during an altercation at Yorkshire sausage factory Heck Food.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

Bruce Lindsey, 53, appeared at York Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with assault occasioning actual body harm to victim Stuart McLoughlin.

Lindsey, of Pickhill near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to the offence, and was told that it was so serious that he can only be sentenced by a judge.

The incident took place at sausage brand Heck’s annual Oktoberfest beer festival, which was held in the grounds of the company’s headquarters near Bedale last September. The court heard that Mr McLoughlin had been hospitalised after he was bitten on the nose by Lindsey.

The Heck headquarters in Bedale, which hosts the annual beer festivalThe Heck headquarters in Bedale, which hosts the annual beer festival
He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

Lindsey was given bail until his sentencing at York Crown Court on May 14, with the condition that he does not contact Mr McLoughlin.