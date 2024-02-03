‘Help me mum, I am going to die’: 'Brutal' attacker of two girls jailed

Help me Mum, I am going to die”, is what one girl called out to her mother on the phone as she and a friend were being attacked by a Sheffield man.

In July 2023, two girls, aged 16 and 17, were attacked on Washington Road, in Sheffield, by Cheyenne Sirvent.

Sirvent, 21, used a metal pole and swung at the girls outside of his property, the court heard.

The 16-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries, requiring surgery, and was knocked unconscious.

Sirvent then moved on to the 17-year-old who he hit before chasing her down the street. She also suffered facial injuries.

When the 16-year-old gained consciousness she was able to call her mother for help, find her friend, and stop a passing motorist for help.

One motorist stopped and immediately called for the police and an ambulance.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 10.30pm where they found Sirvent with a kitchen knife.

Dog Handler PC Dan Radford and his partner PD Chase helped officers arrest Sirvent.

Sirvent then told officers where he had put the weapon used within his property.

While in custody, Sirvent told police how he believed the girls were trying to burgle his property while he and his father were inside.

He claimed he did not know he had caused injuries to the girls.

A case was put forward to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Sirvent was charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding.

Sirvent later pled guilty to two counts of GBH and possession of a bladed article and offensive weapon.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (Feb 2) and was jailed for two years and two months.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Doggett, investigating officer for South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased that Sirvent has been handed a lengthy sentence for his perverse actions in this brutal attack that will no doubt have long-term impacts on his two young victims.