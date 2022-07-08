Henry Stamford Thirsk, 74, died in circumstances that were initially described as 'unexplained' at a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 10.

The gentleman farmer and keen shot owned the Feathers Hotel in Pocklington and was a benefactor of the town's sports clubs.

Henry Thirsk

An inquest into his death was opened today at Hull and East Riding Coroner's Court where the provisional cause of death was given as chest injuries pending further tests. The case was adjourned until a full hearing at a later date.

Humberside Police said: "Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk’s death, which is being treated as unexpected.

"We would ask anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday 20 April.

"You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Pocklington Town FC play on land donated by Mr Thirsk and their ground is named after him.