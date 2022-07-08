Henry Thirsk: Inquest opening confirms Yorkshire farmer and businessman died from chest injuries as police investigation continues

A Yorkshire farmer and businessman whose death is being treated as 'unexpected' by police passed away from chest injuries.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:01 pm

Henry Stamford Thirsk, 74, died in circumstances that were initially described as 'unexplained' at a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 10.

The gentleman farmer and keen shot owned the Feathers Hotel in Pocklington and was a benefactor of the town's sports clubs.

Henry Thirsk

An inquest into his death was opened today at Hull and East Riding Coroner's Court where the provisional cause of death was given as chest injuries pending further tests. The case was adjourned until a full hearing at a later date.

Humberside Police said: "Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk’s death, which is being treated as unexpected.

"We would ask anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday 20 April.

"You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Pocklington Town FC play on land donated by Mr Thirsk and their ground is named after him.

He was well-known in the shooting community and ran an arable farming enterprise.