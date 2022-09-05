Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Whincup was fatally stabbed on Hessle Road in Hull on August 31, and Humberside Police have continued to investigate his death across the course of the weekend.

A new senior investigating officer – Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott – has taken over the investigation, and she is now appealing for help to identify a man who they believe may have information that could help with our enquires.

The CCTV image shows a man riding a bike wearing black jeans, a black coat with its hood up, and what appears to be a black balaclava or face covering.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the murder of Jason Whincup in Hessle Road, Hull

Three men have already been arrested in connection with the murder, but have now been released. Following information from the public, a further man has been arrested over the course of the weekend.

DCI Elliott said: “Over the weekend hundreds of hours of CCTV footage has been reviewed and we have one image of a cyclist we would like help in identifying. If you know who this man is please get in touch with us.

“I can update that the three men arrested for the circumstances surrounding the incident have now been released from custody. One man has been released without further action, the other two released under investigation in relation to an incident prior to the murder.

“Following our recent appeals, we have been provided with very helpful information from the public. As a result of this a fourth man has been arrested in connection with the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Jason Whincup was stabbed to death in Hessle Road, Hull

“But we still need help from the public, firstly to identify the man shown on the CCTV image, but also from anyone who has any information, no matter how small, that might assist with our enquiries.

“There continues to be a heavy police presence in the area of Pickering Park where searches of the water continue. If anyone has any concerns, then please talk to our officers at the scene.”