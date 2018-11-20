High speed police chase over drug dealer after champion kickboxer caught selling drugs on Leeds streets

A Thai boxing champion who was caught dealing cannabis on the streets of Leeds has been jailed.

Lawrence Smithen was arrested after police searched the car he was a passenger in and officers discovered the class B drug hidden in plastic tubs.

-> 21-year-old man shot in Leeds and crash linked to shooting

Police stopped the Vauxhall Corsa, being driven by Jemal Mignott, in May last year after the vehicle was driven past a no-entry sign.

The car was searched and 14 tubs containing cannabis with a street value of £280 was recovered.

Dealer 'business cards' were also recovered from the vehicle along with a mobile phone.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said an officer rang the number on the card and the mobile phone recovered from the car began to ring.

Mignott's home was searched and quantities of MDMA, cocaine and ketamine worth £1,300 were found in shoe boxes inside the property.

Both men were bailed and Mignott was involved in a police car chase three months later.

Miss Pearson said Mignott failed to stop when police saw him driving with a faulty brake light along Queens Road, Hyde Park.

He reached double the speed limit as he drove off through busy built-up areas before abandoning the vehicle and running away.

Mignott, 25, of Deighton View, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, two of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and dangerous driving. He was jailed for two years.

Smithen, 27, of Jackie Smart Court, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Stuart Field, for Smithen, said his client had a successful career in kick boxing and Thai boxing.

Mr Field said Smithen had won the UK northern area Thai boxing title belt and had been a World Championships runner-up in 2017.

He said Smithen had agreed to sell cannabis in order to pay off a debt to his dealer.

Alex Williams, for Mignott, said the offences took place during a period in his life when he was experiencing family problems and struggling to cope with the trauma of losing his best friend