All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Hinderwell Street stabbing: Woman, 22, killed in stabbing as police charge man with murder

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Yorkshire.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 28th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 08:05 GMT

Claudia Kambanza, aged 22, was found with stab wounds on Hinderwell Street in Hull at around 3am on Friday, Janauary 26.

She was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Mateus Johannes, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with her murder and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, January 29.