Hinderwell Street stabbing: Woman, 22, killed in stabbing as police charge man with murder
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Yorkshire.
Claudia Kambanza, aged 22, was found with stab wounds on Hinderwell Street in Hull at around 3am on Friday, Janauary 26.
She was taken to hospital but died a short while later.
Mateus Johannes, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with her murder and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He will to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, January 29.