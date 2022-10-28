A partial closure order has been granted and prohibits anyone under the age of 17 entering the yard between the hours of 8pm and 7am daily until 4pm on January 6 2023. Anyone caught breaching the restrictions will be asked to leave the area or arrested.

The area sits behind Duncan Street, Call Lane and Briggate, and is home to nightclub The Space. It will also be the location of brand new bar The End. Leeds Magistrates Court was satisfied use of the premises has resulted in criminal behaviour and serious nuisance to members of the public. The court was also satisfied the order was necessary to prevent the occurrence of such disorder or nuisance for a period of up to three months.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: "I very much welcome this partial closure order for Hirst's Yard as a demonstration of our on-going commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour. We have seen too many unacceptable incidents of anti-social behaviour and crimes against both people and property.

A partial closure order has been granted and prohibits anyone under the age of 17 entering the yard between the hours of 8pm and 7am daily until 4pm on January 6 2023. Image: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This order is as a result of our joint community safety work in the night time economy as we are determined to ensure that people visiting the city centre are safe, and feel safe. I’d like to thank our partners at West Yorkshire Police who are working with us to address these issues and to reassure people that we will not hesitate to use all resources available to keep them safe.”

The order, secured by Leeds City Council’s Safer Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team, was granted on Friday October 14 under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Inspector Pat Kenning of the Leeds South NPT, said: “We have been working closely with Leeds Council to put in place measures to restrict the Hirst’s Yard area to those who are under age and welcome this partial closure order. It will block access to Hirst’s Yard to those aged 17 and under between the hours of 8pm and 7am, and has been put in place following close consultation with businesses there.

“Helping them restrict entrance to people under a legal drinking age can only be a good thing for businesses and customers by reducing the potential for incidents such as anti-social behaviour. The NPT remains committed to helping those using the night-time economy to do so safely in the Hirst’s Yard area and in the wider city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad