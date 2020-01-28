'His decision to drink and drive destroyed us' say bereaved family of woman killed by hungover van driver

A hungover driver who killed a woman in her 70s after getting behind the wheel still over the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Tradesman Peter Newbrook fell asleep while driving his van the day after watching Argentina play in the football world cup in June 2018.

Peter Newbrook, jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

Newbrook, 60, was driving on the A19 near Osmotherley, at the edge of the North York Moors, when he ploughed into the back of a car, pushing it off the road and into a tree.

Passenger Julia Golightly, was travelling as a passenger in the car at the time, with the collision seriously injuring her and causing her to slip into a coma.

Julia died three days later.

Newbrook, of South Shields, was jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for six years.

Teesside Crown Court

The court heard how Newbrook had been drinking until the early hours following the football match, and despite it being 19 hours since his last drink, he was still over the legal limit when he was breathalysed at the scene of the crash the following evening.

In a poignant statement as Newbrook was jailed on Tuesday, Mrs Golightly's family said: “On that day, Peter Newbrook devastated our family by taking away a beloved wife of over 50 years, mam and nanna.

“His decision to get into his van that day after a heavy and late night of drinking has destroyed us.

“Everyone has a choice. He made the wrong one and him and his family have to live with that.

“Nothing can replace or heal our loss. We are broken.”

Traffic Constable Gemma Brett, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, led the investigation.

She said: “This was an incredibly sad incident. A split second has changed a family’s lives forever and my thoughts are with Mrs Golightly’s relatives today.

“The case highlights how alcohol stays in your system long after you stop drinking. So many people think they’re fit to drive the day after a heavy drinking session. The reality is that you could still be well over the limit 24 hours after you had your last drink.

“There are no winners in a case like this, and it serves as a tragic reminder of the catastrophic effects of driving while under the influence.”