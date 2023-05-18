All Sections
Historical objects stolen from Kelham Island Museum as police launch appeal

A number of historical objects have been stolen from Kelham Island Museum, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 18th May 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:14 BST

Unknown offenders forced entry to the museum and caused damage to display cases at 6.45am on Sunday May 14, it was reported.

Twelve objects relating to metalworking in the city and including items on loan from Sheffield Assay office were taken during the incident, police said.

Officers want to hear from anybody who may have information about the burglary, or may have seen the items for sale online or in person.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 193 of May 14, 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.