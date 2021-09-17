Hit and run driver who killed 56-year-old cyclist in Hull jailed for more than nine years

Ben George

Ben George, 30, of Higham Close, Hull, admitted causing the death of Jeff Davis, 56, by dangerous driving and having no insurance and licence on January 29 last year, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard on Friday George was driving an Audi A4 when he collided with his victim, and then fled the scene.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Mr Davis died a short while later in hospital from his injuries.

Sgt Rob Mazingham, of Humberside Police Serious Collision Unit, said Mr Davis’s family had endured “unimaginable pain”.