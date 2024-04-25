Lauren Miller, 34, only joined HMP Doncaster as an officer in 2021 – but two years later had been promoted to a custodial management that involved her being responsible for around 300 prisoners at the Category B jail.

Early in 2023, staff on her wing became suspicious of her behaviour around a man serving a sentence. She spent ‘long periods of time’ in his cell and they also rode in a lift together. The inmate was given additional privileges, but colleagues felt unable to speak out because Miller ‘intimidated them into silence’.

Miller resigned from her role in May and her sudden exit prompted an investigation into her links with the prisoner.

HMP Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police’s prison anti-corruption unit viewed CCTV of her leaving the man’s cell and established that they had been messaging each other and discussing their relationship.

Miller, of Thurnscoe, was charged with misconduct in a public office and pleaded guilty. She was given a nine-month custodial term at Sheffield Crown Court today. The judge described her as ‘corrupt’ and a ‘disgrace’.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent said: "Miller became embroiled in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate she had a duty of care towards in her role as custodial manager.

"When concerned colleagues raised suspicions, Miller forced them into silence and she went to desperate lengths to stop this relationship becoming public knowledge.

"Improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare and the overwhelming majority of employees in our prisons carry out their roles to the highest standards and levels of service.

"However, when any concerns about inappropriate relationships in prison establishments come to light, we will investigate them thoroughly as we will not allow this kind of behaviour to take place.

"I would like to thank staff at HMP Doncaster who have supported the Anti-Corruption Unit with our investigation and I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to all prison employees engaging in improper behaviour."