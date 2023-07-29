All Sections
Holylandswaine crash: Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving scooter and ambulance

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and a scooter.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

South Yorkshire Police received a call about the crash, which happened on the A628 Barnsley Road in Holylandswaine, on Friday, July 28.

At about 10.25pm, officers received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter.

It happened at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and a scooter. It happened on the A628 Barnsley Road in Holylandswaine. Photo: GoogleA man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and a scooter. It happened on the A628 Barnsley Road in Holylandswaine. Photo: Google
The scooter rider, a man aged in his 30s, was transported to hospital.

He currently remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward using the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1232 of 28 July 2023.

They are also appealing to any premises that have CCTV cameras to check their footage and see if their cameras caught the collision.