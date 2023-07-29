A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and a scooter.

South Yorkshire Police received a call about the crash, which happened on the A628 Barnsley Road in Holylandswaine, on Friday, July 28.

At about 10.25pm, officers received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter.

It happened at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and a scooter. It happened on the A628 Barnsley Road in Holylandswaine. Photo: Google

The scooter rider, a man aged in his 30s, was transported to hospital.

He currently remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward using the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1232 of 28 July 2023.