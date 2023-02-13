Homeowners in rural areas of Yorkshire are being given video door bells as part of a Government-funded scheme which aims to reduce the number of burglaries.

Following free security surveys, they are also being offered new locks for doors and windows, while some farms are getting alarm systems.

More than 1,000 homes and 90 farms along the borders of Craven and Harrogate are due to benefit from the scheme, which has been backed by £719,000 from the Home Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 330 video doorbells have been installed so far, in homes which have suitable WiFi coverage.

More than 330 video doorbells have been installed so far in Craven and Harrogate

Superintendent Teresa Lam said they helped detectives arrest a suspect following “an overnight mini crimewave” in the village of Cononley in November.

She said: “The properties were targeted by a single male offender who was quickly captured on CCTV at seven different properties in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The footage was clear and easy for residents to provide to the police and made identification of the male so much easier.

“The crimes included dwelling burglaries with a car being stolen from one house, shed and garage burglaries, criminal damage and several attempts to enter other dwellings and outbuildings.

“The offender was captured a couple of days later and is under investigation for all offences.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said she wants the money to be used to improve the security of as many homes and farms as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more people who sign up in a community the more resilient to burglary that area becomes, and we’ve seen this demonstrated in Cononley,” she said.

“So, please, if you live in one of the parishes covered by this scheme, please do sign up for your free security upgrades.”