Homes evacuated after unexploded World War Two hand grenade found in Scarborough

Homes were evacuated after an unexploded hand grenade that was being kept as World War Two memorabilia was discovered in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:12 am
Fire crews were called to reports of an unexploded grenade.

The ordnance, dating from World War Two, was found at a property on Filey Road and was being kept as memorabilia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

North Yorkshire Police, the fire service, and paramedics attended the address around 8.45am on Tuesday after the grenade was found with the detonator intact.

A police cordon was set up, roads were closed, and a number of residents were asked to leave their homes temporarily.

The Ministry of Defence's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team safely removed the grenade which was destroyed in a controlled explosion.