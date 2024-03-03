‘Horrific campaign of violence’: Man who strangled Yorkshire woman and threw her in a ditch is jailed

Andrew Roache, of no fixed abode, grabbed his victim by the throat and repeatedly punched her before driving her to the roadside and flinging her out of the car by her hair, a court heard.

The 36-year-old then threatened members of the public, with a machete, that attempted to help the woman.

In a bid to stop Roache, the woman bit his nose before police apprehended him.

Andrew Roache has been jailed after he strangled a woman and threw her in a ditch.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman explained what she’s been through, claiming she was “terrified” of Roache and said he “strangled her regularly over a prolonged period of time”.

After being charged with a number of offences, Roache pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court on January 3, 2024.

On Thursday (Feb 22) Roache was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and given a five-year restraining order against his victim.

PC Alex Latham, who was the officer in charge of the case, called Roache a “dangerous individual”.

PC Latham said Roache “subjected his victim to a series of brutal assaults and horrifying abuse that left her terrified to be around him”.

"He even threatened brave members of the public with violence when they tried to intervene and help the woman he had attacked and thrown in a ditch,” the officer added.

"I want to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in opening up to us about Roache's offending.