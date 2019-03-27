Horse seriously injured and rider thrown off after being spooked by gang on quad bikes

A horse has been serious injured and the rider thrown off after it was spooked by a gang of six people on quad bikes and a bicycle.

The woman was thrown from the horse but was not injured.

The horse was left with a serious leg injury.

It happened at about 3.50pm on Sunday, March 24 on Jowetts Lane in the Draughton area.

North Yorkshire Police believe that the group may have travelled from Bradford and had been sighted in Queensbury at about 1.30pm.

It is believed they then headed towards Keighley, going through Laycock and Sutton-in-Craven to Crosshills, before going towards Draughton where the incident occurred.

-> Man arrested for murder after stabbing in Huddersfield

Following the incident, it is thought they travelled back to the Bradford area via Addingham and Ilkley.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This was a serious incident, which could have resulted in life-changing injury to the rider and horse. Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and any photographs, videos, dashcam, CCTV footage or information that could help identify this group would be gratefully received.”

North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting ref 12190053024.

-> Pizza chef stabbed to death on the pavement outside his Leeds home, inquest is told