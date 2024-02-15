Horsforth New Road Rodley: Baby boy, aged four months, dies after serious crash in Leeds
The crash happened on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley at about 4.55pm on Monday, February 12. Thick black smoke was seen by nearby residents at the time.
The incident involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was travelling northbound when it was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.
Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital for treatment.
The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The reference to quote is 13240081077.
