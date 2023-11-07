All Sections
Horsforth police incident: Boy, 15, seriously injured and teen arrested after attack in Horsforth

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an attack this afternoon.
Jonathan Pritchard
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:40 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:15 GMT

West Yorkshire Police were called to Town Street in Horsforth at around 3pm following reports of a serious assault. A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, while another teenager was arrested.

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured. Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries into what took place are ongoing by Leeds District CID.”

More to follow.