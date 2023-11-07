A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an attack this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Town Street in Horsforth at around 3pm following reports of a serious assault. A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, while another teenager was arrested.

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured. Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries into what took place are ongoing by Leeds District CID.”