Horsforth police incident: Boy, 15, seriously injured and teen arrested after attack in Horsforth
West Yorkshire Police were called to Town Street in Horsforth at around 3pm following reports of a serious assault. A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, while another teenager was arrested.
A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured. Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries into what took place are ongoing by Leeds District CID.”
More to follow.