Horsforth Town Street police incident: Pictures show police swarming scene after boy, 15, seriously injured near school
A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was seriously injured in the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm on Tuesday. Another teenager has been arrested.
A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.
“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.”