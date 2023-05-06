All Sections
Horsman Avenue, York: Armed police cordon off York street due to concerns for welfare of a man

A street in York has been cordoned off by police due to an ongoing incident.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 6th May 2023, 11:46 BST

The incident has taken place in Horsman Avenue, off A19 Cemetery Road.

North Yorkshire Police said that emergency services are in attendance due to concerns for a man’s safety.

A spokesperson said: "We're at a property in Horsman Avenue following concern for the welfare of a man.

Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023
Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023

"A cordon is in place to make sure everyone's safe while we deal with the incident. Please help us by avoiding the area until further notice."

Police at an address on Horsman Avenue i n York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023Police at an address on Horsman Avenue i n York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023
Police at an address on Horsman Avenue i n York, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023