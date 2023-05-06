Horsman Avenue, York: Armed police cordon off York street due to concerns for welfare of a man
A street in York has been cordoned off by police due to an ongoing incident.
Published 6th May 2023, 11:46 BST
The incident has taken place in Horsman Avenue, off A19 Cemetery Road.
North Yorkshire Police said that emergency services are in attendance due to concerns for a man’s safety.
A spokesperson said: "We're at a property in Horsman Avenue following concern for the welfare of a man.
"A cordon is in place to make sure everyone's safe while we deal with the incident. Please help us by avoiding the area until further notice."