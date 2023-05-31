All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

House of Koko: Police investigating after popular Chapel Allerton, Leeds cafe raided by thieves

Police are investigating after a popular north Leeds cafe was broken into overnight.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:55 BST

House of Koko, a popular coffee and brunch spot in Chapel Allerton, was broken into overnight with the business sharing news via their Instagram account this morning.

Sharing CCTV footage and pictures of a smashed window, they said: “Love a 2am break-in. He spent about five minutes trying to break the till. Luckily we barely keep any cash so the main cost is replacing the till and window.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the incident.

Most Popular
House of Koko in Chapel Allerton was broken into overnight. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHouse of Koko in Chapel Allerton was broken into overnight. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
House of Koko in Chapel Allerton was broken into overnight. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of a burglary at a business premises on Harrogate Road. At around 1.45am this morning and 2am two suspects broke into the property stealing the cash register.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13230300945.”