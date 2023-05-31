Police are investigating after a popular north Leeds cafe was broken into overnight.

House of Koko, a popular coffee and brunch spot in Chapel Allerton, was broken into overnight with the business sharing news via their Instagram account this morning.

Sharing CCTV footage and pictures of a smashed window, they said: “Love a 2am break-in. He spent about five minutes trying to break the till. Luckily we barely keep any cash so the main cost is replacing the till and window.”

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the incident.

House of Koko in Chapel Allerton was broken into overnight. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of a burglary at a business premises on Harrogate Road. At around 1.45am this morning and 2am two suspects broke into the property stealing the cash register.