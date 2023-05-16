Police have named a man and woman who were found stabbed to death at her home in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.

Ms Higton and Mr Harnett were found dead at the house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, at 9.50am on Monday, May 15.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While formal post mortems are yet to be conducted, both victims had received multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a knife.

A 34-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The former brother and sister-in-law of Katie Higton said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

Flowers left at the scene on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near a property where paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries on Monday. A man in his 30s has been arrested by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.“We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.

He added: “I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us."