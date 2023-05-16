All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Huddersfield double murder: Tributes paid to mother and her partner as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have named a man and woman who were found stabbed to death at her home in Yorkshire.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 16th May 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:35 BST

West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.

Ms Higton and Mr Harnett were found dead at the house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, at 9.50am on Monday, May 15.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police have formally identified the victims as Kate Higton, aged 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, both from Huddersfield.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While formal post mortems are yet to be conducted, both victims had received multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a knife.

A 34-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The former brother and sister-in-law of Katie Higton said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

Flowers left at the scene on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near a property where paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries on Monday. A man in his 30s has been arrested by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Katie Dickinson/PA WireFlowers left at the scene on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near a property where paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries on Monday. A man in his 30s has been arrested by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Katie Dickinson/PA Wire
Flowers left at the scene on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, near a property where paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries on Monday. A man in his 30s has been arrested by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Katie Dickinson/PA Wire
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.“We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.

He added: “I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 408 of 15 May.