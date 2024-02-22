All Sections
Huddersfield murder: Man charged after fatal Yorkshire house fire on Valentine's Day

A man has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life following a fatal house fire.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT

Raimondas Vejelis died in hospital on Sunday (Feb 18) after his flat, on Hillhouse Lane in Fartown, Huddersfield, was set on fire on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14).

The 52-year-old died from injuries he sustained in the fire, police confirmed.

Now, Marcin Kramarski, 42 of Hillhouse Lane, Huddersfield has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 22).

Raimondas Vejelis (52) died in hospital following a fire at his flat on Hillhouse Lane in the early hours of February 14.

Police are continuing to appeal for friends and family of the man who died to come forward.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to any relatives of Mr Vejelis, who is originally from Lithuania.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are urging anyone who knew Mr Vejelis or with any information that could assist the investigation to call the police quoting Operation Prairie reference 13240083542.

