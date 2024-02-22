Huddersfield murder: Man charged after fatal Yorkshire house fire on Valentine's Day

Raimondas Vejelis died in hospital on Sunday (Feb 18) after his flat, on Hillhouse Lane in Fartown, Huddersfield, was set on fire on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14).

The 52-year-old died from injuries he sustained in the fire, police confirmed.

Now, Marcin Kramarski, 42 of Hillhouse Lane, Huddersfield has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 22).

Police are continuing to appeal for friends and family of the man who died to come forward.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to any relatives of Mr Vejelis, who is originally from Lithuania.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.