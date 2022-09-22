West Yorkshire Police last night confirmed a 15-year-old boy died after being attacked on Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday (Sep 21), close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, but pronounced dead a short time later.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in an incident in Huddersfield yesterday.

Police cordon near the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed and later died in hospital on Wednesday. (Pic: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire)

“The youth was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am this morning in connection with the incident in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, yesterday afternoon. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”