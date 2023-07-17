West Yorkshire Police were called to Huddersfield town centre shortly before 4am on Saturday (Jul 15) by the ambulance service following reports of an assault outside Revolution in Church Street.
A 23-year-old man was found unconscious on arrival, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The force confirmed on Monday morning that the victim had died.
Two men aged 24 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.
Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.
“I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13230393493. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.