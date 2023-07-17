Police have launched a murder investigation after a man who was assaulted outside a Yorkshire bar died.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Huddersfield town centre shortly before 4am on Saturday (Jul 15) by the ambulance service following reports of an assault outside Revolution in Church Street.

A 23-year-old man was found unconscious on arrival, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The force confirmed on Monday morning that the victim had died.

Two men aged 24 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Shortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.

“I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."