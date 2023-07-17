All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Huddersfield Revolution murder: Murder investigation launched after 23-year-old man dies following assault outside bar

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man who was assaulted outside a Yorkshire bar died.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to Huddersfield town centre shortly before 4am on Saturday (Jul 15) by the ambulance service following reports of an assault outside Revolution in Church Street.

A 23-year-old man was found unconscious on arrival, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The force confirmed on Monday morning that the victim had died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men aged 24 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Most Popular
Shortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church StreetShortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street
Shortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.

“I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13230393493. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.