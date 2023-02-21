Three more teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a 17-year-old male who was stabbed to death in a "targeted" attack in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a boy had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon.

He died from his injuries later that morning.

Two males aged 37 and 14 and a 19-year-old female were detained on Monday. They remain in custody. West Yorkshire Police have now said two males aged 15 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning. A 17-year-old female was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

All remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team (HMET), who is leading the investigation, said: "Detectives and our colleagues at Kirklees Police are doing everything possible to investigate this targeted and fatal attack on a young victim, and we are continuing with a range of fast-moving and detailed enquiries.

"More arrests have been made but I am very much continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am on Monday or has any footage which can assist inquiries.

"I also want to thank those who have assisted the investigation so far."

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat service, quoting log 0138 of February 20.

