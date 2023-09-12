A man has been jailed for four years and six months for the manslaughter of a rugby league fan who was punched after trying to break up a fight on his birthday night out.

Peter Houghton, a lifelong Hull KR supporter, was with friends in Scarborough when they saw his killer, Scott Antony Connell, 35, get into a verbal altercation with another man in September 2022.

The 59-year-old peacemaker, from Hull, was headbutted by Connell and suffered a fatal head injury when he hit the pavement.

Peter, a former construction manager, died the next day in Hull Royal Infirmary, while Connell fled the scene and changed his clothing. He even returned to the area before leaving when he saw a police cordon. After seeing an appeal on social media, he handed himself in the next day and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.

Peter Houghton was a construction manager from Hull who loved his family and rugby league

Connell had a successful career as a marine biologist, working for the Environment Agency in asset performance, and has a degree from the University of Hull.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentence today.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton from North Yorkshire Police, the senior investigating officer, said: “Connell’s reaction to being challenged about his behaviour in the street has resulted in the tragic death of a much-loved family man.

“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends and we hope that the outcome at court provides some form of closure for them following a very distressing and traumatic time in their lives.

Scott Connell has now been jailed

“No sentence can bring Peter back, but we hope that this case sends a clear message and warning to others of the potential and devastating consequences that just one strike or punch can cause.”

Peter leaves his wife Lindsey, son Gareth, daughters Carla and Amy, and five grandchildren. Mrs Houghton said: “I miss him dearly, my happiness has been destroyed. I lost half of myself.”

Carla Houghton added: “Each and every death brings a different pain, but this one I cannot comprehend. This has been the hardest year of our lives. I’ve watched my whole family fall apart mentally and I’ve never felt pain as strong as this.

“The feeling that always completed me was seeing my mother and father together, even if I never saw them often. Now, all I see is my mother as she stands alone without her soulmate.

“My father was an honourable man. Hardworking, strong-minded, and he has passed over whole. He taught me everything I know today. I miss his presence. And my daughter still craves for her grandfather.