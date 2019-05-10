Hull man accused of stealing sex toys charged with fourth count of voyeurism

A man has appeared in court charged with an extra count of voyeuriem, bringing the number of offences he is accused of to 13.

Pawel Relowicz, aged 24, of Raglan Street, Hull, has already been charged with 12 unrelated offences - five counts of burglary, three counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods.

Today he faced a further count of voyeurism at Hull Crown Court, to which he pleaded not guilty through an interpreter.

The offence is alleged to have happened on February 16 2018.

He is accused of observing a person doing a private act, when they did not consent to being observed, for his sexual gratification.

Relowicz, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, was remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial on all 13 counts at Sheffield Crown Court on August 12, before Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

This morning Judge Mark Bury told him: "Your trial on this particular charge will take place at the same time as your other charges that you deny.

"That trial is now fixed for August 12 in Sheffield."

Previous hearings before magistrates have heard the three charges of outraging public decency include one of "having your penis out in your right hand" on Boxing Day in a public place in Hull.

Another alleges Relowicz of "having your penis out and masturbating" in Hull on January 12.

He is also accused of masturbating in Wellesley Avenue on January 19 this year.

The three voyeurism charges allege Relowicz watched another person "doing a private act" for his own sexual gratification at addresses in Hull on three dates between February and July last year.

The defendant is also accused of stealing items including sex toys, underwear, condoms, photographs, electronic equipment and cash at five burglaries in the city between 2017 and 2019, and receiving a stolen mobile phone in November last year.

Relowics is due to appear before Judge Richardson on June 18 for a pre-trial review.