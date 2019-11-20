Hull man charged with heading smuggling operation to bring migrants to the UK in small boats

A Hull man has been charged with heading up a crime group planning on smuggling migrants to the UK in small dinghies.

Iraqi Nzar Jabar Mohamad, 32, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at his home in Waterloo Street on Friday November 15.

He was later charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration, and was remanded in custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on 16 December.

The charges relate to an alleged plot to smuggle migrants from France to the UK.

NCA officers suspect members of the crime group based on the continent had bought a boat, outboard engine and life jackets ready to make the crossing, charging migrants up to £10,000.

They are also alleged to have been involved in using lorries to bring migrants from Belgium and the Netherlands.

NCA branch commander Mark Spoors said: “As we have seen with recent events in Essex and in the English Channel these types of crossings can end in tragedy.

“Our investigations are continuing, both here in the UK and with law enforcement partners in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.”