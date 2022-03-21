Hull 'predator' found guilty of raping a woman he attacked in secluded area near Drypool Bridge

Tamer Eren, 42, of Southcoates Lane, Hull, was today found guilty of the rape of a woman at Hull Crown Court, having earlier denied the offence.

The court heard how Eren approached his victim on Drypool Bridge on Sunday 19 September 2021, before attacking her in a secluded area and raping her.

Detective Constable Lisa Grantham of Humberside Police said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery and courage of Tamer Eren’s victim in coming forward and talking about their experience.

Tamer Eren

“This was a shocking incident that caused a lot of concern in the wider community, and we are pleased that this dangerous man will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

“Not only did he commit heinous crime, but he also refused to admit his guilt - instead putting his victim through the torment of the trial process.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered a sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

“We work in partnership with local authorities and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.”

If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.