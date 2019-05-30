Humberside Police Chief Constable's future with force revealed

The Chief Constable of Humberside Police has pledged his commitment to the Yorkshire force and signed a two year contract extension which will see him remain in post until 2024 following a remarkable turnaround since he took over the role.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has extended Lee Freeman’s contract for a further two years to June 2024, following a recent HM Inspectorate report, which saw the force rated as ‘good’ across all areas for the first time in its history.

In 2015 Humberside Police was the only force in the country to be rated as inadequate.

Under Mr Freeman’s leadership it has undergone remarkable improvement with inspectors praising how the force now investigates crime, protects vulnerable people and how it tackles serious and organised crime.

Mr Hunter said he has been “delighted with the substantial progress” the force has made under Mr Freeman’s leadership which has led to other police forces seeking to improve signposted to Humberside by HMICFRS.

Mr Hunter said: “It is my belief that losing Lee Freeman in the foreseeable future would be damaging to the force in a number of respects; morale of staff would suffer and public confidence would be adversely affected, therefore I have moved to secure his long term future by extending his contract by two years to June 2024.

“I believe this will receive strong local support from both the public and within the force.”

Mr Freeman recently completed a successful three-month secondment as interim Chief Constable at Cleveland Police on the recommendation of the College of Policing.

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner said he hoped the contract extension would put people’s minds at rest that the Chief Constable will remain with the Humberside force following the secondment.

Mr Freeman said: “I am delighted to agree a contract extension as Chief Constable and look forward to ensuring the recent improvements that my staff and officers have recently delivered continues.”