Humberside Police make arrests after man was racially abused and accused of abducting a child in a playground

Humberside Police said in a statement: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a racially aggravated assault, following an incident in Scartho, near Grimsby, on Saturday 17 September.

“Officers were initially called to reports of an alleged attempted abduction of a child at a play area on Louth Road, Scartho, at around 6pm. It was reported that a man had attempted to remove a child from a swing, and the man was arrested by officers at 6:10pm.

“On investigation, it appears the man was attempting to help the child get on a swing after the child asked him for assistance. This was further corroborated by the child’s parent, and witnesses in the area. The man has since been released under investigation whilst we carry out additional enquiries.

“After assisting the child, the man was subject to a racially aggravated assault. Two people have been arrested in connection with this and remain in custody.

“We are aware that this incident has attracted a lot of speculation online. We ask people to refrain from posting, reposting or commenting on material that may not reflect the facts, which will be determined as a result of our ongoing investigations.