Humberside Police remind e-scooter owners about illegal riding after five-year-old boy is struck and injured

Victoria Street, Grimsby

Humberside Police said the child was 'badly shaken' after the incident on Victoria Street on December 27.

The e-scooter was being ridden by an adult male in a pedestrianised area.

Although e-scooters can be bought legally, it is against the law to ride a privately owned one on a road, cycle lane or pavement.

Public scooter hire schemes, such as the government-backed TIER trial operating in York, have legal permissions for their registered users to ride on highways.Humberside Police said: "Thankfully the boy is now recovering at home but he sustained injuries to his face and legs and needed hospital treatment.

“Whilst you can legally buy an e-scooter, it is against the law to ride your own scooter on the road, cycle lane or pavement.

“If stopped by the police, they could seize the e-scooter and you could get a fine and points on your driving licence.”

"Parents, if you have bought an e-scooter for your child at Christmas please make sure they remain within the law.

"Be aware that privately owned scooters are restricted for use solely on private land with the permission of the landowner.