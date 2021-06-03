Some 150 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £75k, were found growing in the makeshift factory at a property in Cholmley Street in the city yesterday (Wednesday).
Operation Galaxy, which is Humberside Police's main operation tackling drugs and serious crime in the region, joined the Hull Central Neighbourhood Team as they executed a warrant at the property yesterday.
Pc Tim McGowan, from the force, said: “Whilst no-one was located within the property and enquiries are ongoing to determine those responsible, I am confident the seizure of these plants and equipment will significantly disrupt their operation.
“These cannabis grows put others living in the area at risk due to the dangerous abstraction of electricity used to power them.
“Our investigation will continue and I would encourage anyone with information about this grow, or any other suspicious activity taking place in their area, to contact us on 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
