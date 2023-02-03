Police have issued a warning after a young girl was approached by a man on the way to school.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted regarding the incident near to the junction of Sandon Mount and Sandon View, near Hunslet Carr Primary School in Hunslet, at around 8.40am on February 3. They were told the 11-year-old girl was approached by a man who got out of a black car, before leaving the scene after the girl ran off and alerted nearby adults.

The man was described as being mixed race, with black hair and a black beard.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw a man matching the description in the area.

Mr Martin Lumb, headteacher of Hunslet Carr Primary School, issued the warning following an incident this morning. Picture: Simon Hulme

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

In a statement issued to parents online, Mr Martin Lumb headteacher of Hunslet Carr Primary School issued the warning following an incident this morning.

It read: “Incidents like this are very rare. I have worked at the school since 2010 and this is the first incident like this. I have visited all of the classrooms this morning to talk to the children about Stranger Danger so they may discuss this with you when they get home or over the weekend.”

Police had also received a similar report in Seacroft, but it was later confirmed as a false report.