Hunt for Yorkshire gang leader on UK's Most Wanted list

The search for a Yorkshire man who is on the UK's Most Wanted is heading to Ireland.

Alfred Phillip Dear, 46, is from Hull, but also has connections to York.

In December, last year, Dear was jailed in his absence for 21 years for drug dealing and a cash machine raid.

He failed to appear for both the verdict and the sentencing hearing following a trial involving 11 members of an organised crime gang, which he headed.

The court case followed a three-year investigation by North Yorkshire Police which shut down the gang.

Ten other co-conspirators were jailed for more than 102 years for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in York.

Police believe Dear may be in the Republic of Ireland and are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Dear is described as white, around 5ft 10in, with grey hair and may have grey facial hair. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with an immediate sighting of him in the Republic of Ireland should contact An Garda Siochana on 999 or 112.

Anyone with an immediate sighting in the UK should call the police on 999.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 00 44 1904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers.