Ilkley Moor Fire: Scenes of devastation after fire crews battled large fire overnight

Firefighters have worked overnight to bring a large fire on Ilkley Moor under control.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that large areas of Moorland caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire on Ilkley Moor blazed through the night. Pic by @Yorkshire_G

More than 50 acres of Moorland was ablaze at one point yesterday, with fire crews from North Yorkshire Fire service drafted in to help dampen down the flames.

Crews from 10 engines remained at the scene of the blaze overnight to damp down.

Originally there were 14 crews at the scene but WYFRS said it had scaled back its response to the blaze.

Bradford Council has warned people to stay away from the Moor.

The fire took hold on Saturday April 20, the hottest day of the year so far this year in the UK. Pic credit: Ilkley Chat

Ilkley residents said the fire spread quickly across the hillside after a day of hot sunshine.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Martyn Hughes, tweeted: "The intense heat, steep slopes and rough terrain are causing the fire to spread rapidly whilst we try to get near the flames."

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has confirmed, with temperatures reaching the mid-twenties.

And the hot weather is set to continue for the rest of the Easter weekend.