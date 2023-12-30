Illingworth, Halifax: Residents evacuated as bomb squad called to property in Yorkshire after suspicious object discovered
It follows the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a property in Illingworth, Halifax.
A cordon has been put in place.
Affected residents have been asked to evacuate their properties as a precaution while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) deploy to the scene.
An area is being set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club on Keighley Road for displaced residents.
This incident follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday, December 28.
Two people have been arrested from two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody.
The 100m cordon includes road closures on Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road.
Diversions have been put in place on Keighley Road.
For those driving from Halifax to Keighley it will be right onto Illingworth Road from Keighley Road, then left onto Green Lane, then left onto Pavement Lane and then right onto Keighley Road.
For those driving from Keighley to Halifax it will be left onto Pavement Lane from Keighley Road, right onto Green Lane, right onto Illingworth Road and then left back on to Keighley Road.