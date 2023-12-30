Residents have been evacuated and the bomb squad called to a property in Yorkshire.

A cordon has been put in place following the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a property in Illingworth.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a property in Illingworth, Halifax.

A cordon has been put in place.

Affected residents have been asked to evacuate their properties as a precaution while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) deploy to the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An area is being set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club on Keighley Road for displaced residents.

This incident follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday, December 28.

Two people have been arrested from two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody.

The 100m cordon includes road closures on Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road.

Diversions have been put in place on Keighley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those driving from Halifax to Keighley it will be right onto Illingworth Road from Keighley Road, then left onto Green Lane, then left onto Pavement Lane and then right onto Keighley Road.