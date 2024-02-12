Ingleby Barwick murder: Two arrests made after man, 60, 'intentionally run over' in Yorkshire
Cleveland Police were called to Myton Way, at the junction with The Rings, in Ingleby Barwick on Friday night (Feb 9) following reports a white Citreon Berlingo van had been intentionally driven towards a group of people.
The force said – to prevent any speculation – there is nothing to suggest it is a terror-related incident.
Two men, aged 29 and 66, both from Ingleby Barwick, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The 60-year-old victim, who died at the scene, has not yet been named.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Officers investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man in Ingleby Barwick are continuing to make enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The driver left the scene prior to the arrival of police and the van which we believe was used in the incident was abandoned nearby.
“Cleveland Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, and not yet spoken to police, to get in touch. In particular, officers are appealing for any sightings of the white van in the area at the time of the incident, to be reported to Cleveland Police. Anyone with any dashcam or doorbell footage is also urged to get in touch.
“The scene at Myton Way has been stood down after officers examined the scene for several hours, however many lines of enquiry remain underway.
“Two men, aged 29 and 66, both from Ingleby Barwick, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They both remain in custody at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 and quoting reference number 024363. Footage can be uploaded here.
