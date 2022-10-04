Inquest into death of father-of-two who was trampled to death by cows while out dog walking

Michael Holmes, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene and his widow Teresa was airlifted to hospital after they crossed a field on a public right of way with their two dogs.

Teresa suffered life-changing spinal injuries in the incident in Wakefield, in September 2020.

An inquest into his death, expected to last two days, will be held at Wakefield Coroners Court on Thursday, October 6.

Solicitor Jonathan Fogerty, from CFG Law which is representing Teresa, said: “It’s been two years since Michael’s tragic death.

"His wife Teresa now hopes this inquest will help her to understand what happened that day.”

Michael's death was the third fatal cow trampling in a month.

Deputy headteacher David Clark died after being trampled by cattle in a field north of Richmond, North Yorks, just days earlier.

Malcolm Flynn, 72, was fatally injured when he was charged by cows on land near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland, Northumberland.

Former army officer Janicke Tvedt, 55, was left with life-changing injuries after being trampled by a herd of cows as she walked her Labrador in July 2021.

She she said she managed to escape when her army training kicked in, but she was left with seven broken ribs and needed part of her colon removed.

And earlier this year Christopher Paul Sharpe was given a suspended sentenced after David Tinniswood MBE, 82, was trampled to death while walking on a public footpath that crossed his land.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said cattle could become aggressive if they felt threatened, especially if they had their calves with them as they become protective.